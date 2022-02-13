The Bengals started their second drive of Super Bowl LVI down 7-0 after quarterback Matthew Stafford’s 17-yard touchdown to receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

The first play of their ensuing possession didn’t go well either, with quarterback Joe Burrow hitting running back Joe Mixon for no gain. But receiver Ja’Marr Chase gave the Bengals third-and-4 with a strong-handed 6-yard catch over the middle on second down.

Burrow overshot running back Chris Evans on third down. Evans had a step on his defender on the right side of the field, but Burrow’s pass was too long and landed incomplete.

Burrow has started the game 3-of-5 passing for 14 yards.

The punt from Kevin Huber was fair caught at Los Angeles’ own 28-yard line to set up the Rams with their third drive of the game.

Bengals punt on second drive, trail Rams 7-0 in first quarter originally appeared on Pro Football Talk