Bengals punt for the fourth straight possession, still lead 20-16

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow limped off the field after being sacked by Von Miller on the team’s first possession of the fourth quarter, but he returned to the game after the defense forced a Rams punt.

Whether because of the injury or the inability to protect Burrow, the Bengals decided to open the drive with Joe Mixon carrying the load. He ran for 20 yards on two carries and then the Bengals turned back to Burrow to convert a short third down pass to backup running back Chris Evans.

The Bengals turned back to Mixon for a pass that lost three yards and a four-yard run that set up a long third down for Cincinnati. Burrow delivered an on-target pass to Tyler Boyd, but the wideout dropped the ball.

That set up the fourth straight punt for the Bengals, but they continue to lead 20-16 with just over six minutes left to play in regulation.

