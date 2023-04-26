Bengals pull off stunning trade for Bijan Robinson in new PFF mock draft

The Cincinnati Bengals don’t figure to pull off a big trade up during the 2023 NFL draft.

Cincinnati doesn’t historically do that and in what is considered to be a deep class, coughing up draft assets to make it happen seems unlikely.

And yet, it’s hard to hate the trade-up idea presented in the newest seven-round mock draft from Pro Football Focus.

There, the Bengals leapfrog two teams in order to select Texas running back Bijan Robinson:

“The Bengals send Pick Nos. 28 and 163 to the Giants to move past the Cowboys and Bills and draft Robinson. This would allow Cincinnati to cut Joe Mixon and build out one of the NFL’s most exciting offenses for the 2023 season.”

Frankly, getting a guy who is considered to be one of the best running back prospects to enter the draft over the last 10 years is hard to complain about. Robinson is an instant starter who earned a 95.3 PFF grade last year.

This is the sort of luxury move the Bengals could always attempt to make after addressing needs so well in free agency. It would undoubtedly upgrade the offense.

While it’s probably not the most realistic, one does have to wonder what the front office might be thinking if Robinson makes it to the 25th pick or so.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire