Bengals promote Trenton Irwin, Domenique Davis for Monday night’s game

The Bengals ruled out a pair of wide receivers for Monday night’s game against the Browns and they added a healthy one to the active roster from the practice squad ahead of kickoff.

Trenton Irwin got the call to join the team for the AFC North matchup. Ja'Marr Chase is out with a hip injury and Stanley Morgan will not play due to a hamstring injury.

Irwin has appeared in nine games over the last three seasons. He caught three passes for 39 yards and also returned three punts last season.

The Bengals also promoted defensive tackle Domenique Davis for Monday night. Both players will revert to the practice squad after the game.

