Bengals promote Greg Mabin from practice squad

The Bengals promoted cornerback Greg Mabin from the practice squad Wednesday, the team announced.

They had most recently waived Mabin on Oct. 7 before signing him back to the practice squad.

Mabin played in Week Four against Pittsburgh and was inactive for the Week Five game against the Cardinals.

He originally entered the NFL as a college free agent signee of the Buccaneers in 2017. Mabin also spent time with the Bills and 49ers. He has played 21 career games and has 18 tackles, a pass defensed and a forced fumble.

The Bengals placed defensive tackle Ryan Glasgow on injured reserve in a corresponding move. Glasgow injured his right knee in Sunday’s game against the Rams. He played five games, with two starts, and made seven tackles.