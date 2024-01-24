Bengals promote Dan Pitcher to offensive coordinator

The Cincinnati Bengals have made the expected move, promoting quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher to offensive coordinator.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport confirmed the news just two days after former offensive coordinator Brian Callahan left to become the head coach of the Tennessee Titans.

Pitcher has been the coordinator-in-waiting for a few years now, working on third-down installs and the overall offense alongside Callahan and Zac Taylor while developing the likes of Jake Browning.

Last offseason, the Bengals gave Pitcher an extension to prevent him from accepting a coordinator job elsewhere. This week, he had three offensive coordinator interviews lined up with other teams before the promotion in Cincinnati.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire