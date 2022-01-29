Bengals promote Damion Square, Trent Taylor

The Bengals elevated defensive tackle Damion Square and receiver Trent Taylor from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game. Both are standard elevations.

Square, who signed with the Bengals this week, has a chance to make NFL history. He was on the Raiders’ practice squad when they elevated him for the Jan. 15 wild card game against the Bengals.

Square played 21 defensive snaps in the loss to the Bengals. Now, he has a chance to play for the Bengals.

If he plays Sunday, he will become the first player ever to play in a playoff game against one team and then play for that team in the same postseason, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

He played for the Bears in a Week 1 game against the Raiders and then played eight games for the Raiders this season.

Taylor has played the past six games, seeing action on 33 offensive snaps and 36 on special teams. He has two punt returns for 26 yards in the postseason after returning seven punts for 52 yards and four kickoff returns for 68 yards.

He caught two passes for 41 yards in the final week of the regular season.

