Bengals Pro Shop is out of Evan McPherson jerseys and they won’t be back ‘anytime soon’

Cincinnati Bengals rookie kicker Evan McPherson called his shot and then sent his team to the AFC championship game by kicking the game-winning field goal against the Tennessee Titans in the divisional round.

And that bit of heroics has started a rush on his jerseys.

So much so, the team’s official pro shop revealed early this week that McPherson’s jersey is sold out and they won’t have more “anytime soon.”

There are no men’s blank jerseys, either.

None of this is too surprising. The Bengals are the biggest bandwagon team on the planet right now and McPherson himself has a bit of Joe Burrow-esque swagger to him. It sure doesn’t hurt he’s hit all eight of his attempts in the playoffs so far — pretty good for a fifth-round rookie. His jersey’s sold out on the NFL Shop too, as are the jerseys of big names like Ja’Marr Chase.

Please pass the word….there are NO McPherson jerseys now or anytime soon.

There are NO men's jerseys blanks anywhere for a few weeks.

Customs are 4 weeks.

No one was prepared for this.

Sorry just trying to pass on the real info.

Taking it day by day…..😬#RuleThePlayoffs — Bengals Pro Shop (@BengalsProShop) January 24, 2022

Loading



Loading...

List