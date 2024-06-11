Bengals in primetime: Cincinnati visits Dallas on Monday Night Football in Week 14

The fourth of five scheduled primetime games on the Cincinnati Bengals' 2024 schedule comes in NFL Week 14 against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on ABC/ESPN's Monday Night Football.

The Bengals-Cowboys kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. Eastern on December 9.

It comes four weeks after the Bengals visit the Baltimore Ravens for Thursday Night Football, and eight weeks after the Bengals face the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday Night Football. Cincinnati is scheduled to host a Monday Night Football game in Week 3 against the Washington Commanders.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and defensive end Trey Hendrickson at AT&T Stadium

Dallas won the NFC East last season, finishing the regular season with a 12-5 record. The Cowboys lost to Green Bay in the Wild card round.

What to know about the Bengals' second Monday Night Football appearance of the season:

The Bengals and Cowboys have never met in a primetime game in Dallas.

The Cowboys have won five consecutive regular-season meetings with the Bengals, including a 20-17 win in Dallas in September 2022 in their most recent matchup.

The Bengals' last regular-season win against Dallas was a 26-3 win in Cincinnati in November 2004.

In addition, the Cowboys have defeated the Bengals in the last five games the two teams have played in Dallas.

The Bengals haven't won a regular-season game in Dallas since November 1988.

Last season, Dallas was the only NFL team to go undefeated at home during the regular season.

The Cowboys did lose their first playoff game, at home, to the Packers. Dallas was a No. 2 seed in the NFC; Green Bay was a seventh seed.

The Cowboys have played once on Monday Night Football in each of the past three seasons, and won all three of those games. Dallas' last MNF loss came against Arizona in 2020.

The Bengals will travel to Dallas after a divisional rivalry game against the Steelers.

Cincinnati plays at home against Pittsburgh in Week 13 on December 1, eight days before the Monday night game in Dallas.

The Cowboys will have more time off between Weeks 13 and 14. Dallas is scheduled to host the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football in Week 13, on November 28.

The Cowboys' schedule gives Dallas a "mini-bye," from Nov. 28 to Dec. 9.

The Bengals are scheduled to face a Dallas defense led by Cincinnati's former defensive coordinator, Mike Zimmer.

Zimmer was the defensive coordinator on Marvin Lewis' Cincinnati Bengals coaching staff from 2008 to 2013.

In February, Zimmer was named the Cowboys' defensive coordinator.

Zimmer left the Bengals in 2014 to become the Minnesota Vikings' head coach. His record in eight seasons there (including postseason) was 74-59-1.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Primetime Bengals: Cincinnati visits Dallas on Monday night in Week 14