Bengals in primetime: Baltimore hosts Cincinnati on Thursday Night Football in Week 10

The third of five scheduled primetime games on the Cincinnati Bengals' 2024 schedule comes in NFL Week 10 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on Amazon Prime Video's Thursday Night Football.

The Bengals-Ravens kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. Eastern on November.

It comes four weeks after the Bengals visit the New York Giants for Sunday Night Football, and seven weeks after the Bengals' meeting with the Washington Commanders at Paycor Stadium on Monday Night Football. Cincinnati is scheduled to play again on Thursday night in Week 16 at home against Cleveland, the first time in the Bengals' history that they're scheduled to play multiple Thursday Night Football games.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh

Baltimore won the AFC North last season, and lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship.

Bengals starting quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a season-ending wrist injury during Cincinnati's Week 11 game in Baltimore last season. A hit from the Ravens' Jadeveon Clowney injured Burrow one play before he completed a short touchdown pass to Joe Mixon during the second quarter.

What to know about the Bengals' first Thursday Night Football appearance of the season:

Joe Burrow's season-ending wrist injury came on a Thursday night in Baltimore.

About one year after Burrow was injured during the Bengals' Thursday Night Football loss, Cincinnati returns to Baltimore for a primetime showdown with its division rival.

It would be the third consecutive season that the Bengals play in primetime in Baltimore.

The Bengals and Ravens both face AFC West opponents in Week 9, four days before their Thursday night meeting. Baltimore hosts the Denver Broncos; Cincinnati hosts the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Bengals-Ravens game is one of five scheduled primetime games for Baltimore, which opens the regular season on a Thursday night in Kansas City.

The Ravens have won consecutive games against the Bengals since Cincinnati's playoff win against Baltimore in January 2023.

Baltimore won both of its games against the Bengals last season. The previous season, the Ravens won at home against Cincinnati, but dropped their Week 18 meeting with the Bengals before losing to Cincinnati in the Wild Card round.

Cincinnati won both meetings with Baltimore during the 2021 season, outscoring the Ravens 82-38 in the two games. Burrow finished the 41-21 win in December 2021 with 525 passing yards, the Bengals' franchise record.

The Ravens won five consecutive games against Cincinnati between November 2018 and January 2021.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh has never lost at home on a Thursday night.

Harbaugh, a Miami University graduate, has been the Ravens' head coach since 2008.

The Ravens are 10-4 on Thursday nights under Harbaugh, including 8-0 in Baltimore. Only one of those eight home wins came against the Bengals.

Bengals-Ravens could feature a battle of Clemson greats in Tee Higgins vs. Nate Wiggins

The Ravens made Wiggins the 30th overall pick of the first round of the 2024 draft.

Higgins was the 33rd overall pick of the 2020 NFL draft, the first pick of the second round that year.

Wiggins, the cornerback from Clemson, could line up across from Higgins, the Tigers' former receiver, when the Ravens and Bengals meet in Baltimore.

