Bengals in prime playoff position after win vs. Raiders, AFC North results

What happens in Vegas sometimes doesn’t always stay in Vegas, as the Bengals hope their return to their winning ways stays with them after leaving Sin City with a huge 32-13 win over the Raiders to move to 6-4.

In what turned out to be a wild week in the NFL, the win moved the Bengals into the top wild card position and also kept them just one game behind the Ravens in the AFC North, who needed a late touchdown from Devonta Freeman to defeat the Chicago Bears. Of course, they were also without Lamar Jackson, so the Ravens certainly have to feel good getting a road win without their star quarterback.

Incredibly, the Bengals are also just one game back in the loss column of not just the Ravens, but also the current No. 1 seed in the AFC, the Tennessee Titans, who suffered an incredibly shocking home loss to a Houston Texans team that had lost eight straight.

Not only that, but the Bengals are also equal in the loss column as the Patriots, Chiefs, Chargers and Bills. So there is still potential to move up in the standings. But Cincinnati must be careful, as there are still plenty of teams breathing down their necks. The Steelers are 5-4-1 and visit the Bengals on Sunday. The Colts and Browns are both 6-5 and the Raiders and Broncos are both 5-5.

Current AFC Playoff Standings

Titans 8-3 Ravens 7-3 Patriots 7-4 Chiefs 7-4 Bengals 6-4 Chargers 6-4 Bills 6-4 Steelers 5-4-1 Colts 6-5 Browns 6-5 Raiders 5-5 Broncos 5-5 Dolphins 4-7

