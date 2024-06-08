Bengals preseason game lands on primetime

The Cincinnati Bengals have a handful of primetime games during the regular season next year and more than half of their games get a national slot when taking into account late-afternoon kickoffs.

The NFL isn’t done giving them a big stage, either.

Friday, the league revealed the national preseason schedule and the Bengals get one game there.

Cincinnati’s preseason game against the Colts on August 22 will broadcast nationally on Amazon Prime.

That is one of two games that will feature the Bengals taking part in joint practices with another team this summer. While starters likely won’t play, it will at least be easier for fans to see some of the key positional battles.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire