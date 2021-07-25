Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow appears to be on track to participate in training camp from the get go.

The team has announced the placement of various players on various lists. The overall list of players does not include Burrow.

Receiver Riley Lees and defensive tackle Renell Wren have landed on the active/physically unable to perform list, where Burrow would go if not cleared.

Tackle Hakeem Adenjini, punter Drue Christman, defensive end Wyatt Hubert, and defensive end Cam Sample have landed on the active/non-football injury list. Running back Pooka Williams appears on the active/non-football illness list.

Burrow suffered a torn ACL and other knee damage in a November 22 loss to Washington. The severity of the injury and the relative lateness of the season has created concern that Burrow may not be ready to go for Week One. Regardless, he’s apparently ready to go for training camp.

Bengals make pre-camp roster moves, but they don’t place Joe Burrow on PUP list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk