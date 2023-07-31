This Bengals prank had Joseph Ossai shook and teammates laughing

Football is well underway for the Cincinnati Bengals, but that doesn’t mean the summer camp vibes can’t include some fun for players and fans alike.

Case in point, a funny video put together by the Bengals social team featuring defensive end Joseph Ossai.

There, Ossai has to take on a no-look challenge in which he tries to guess what item — visible only to the camera — might be in a box.

Ossai does well enough, but not without some dramatic hiccups, like the alleged sensation of heat at one point and at another, getting grossed out by Jell-O.

It’s a funny thing for fans to see more of a budding star like Ossai like this, so here’s his response and some teammates laughing at him, too:

Don't let your imagination get the best of you, kids 😂@joseph_ossai pic.twitter.com/q0WtGjY1DE — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) July 30, 2023

I swear there was a ton of heat coming from there 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/c9Q6yy91Ot — joseph ossai (@joseph_ossai) July 30, 2023

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire