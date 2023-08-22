Bengals praise Jonah Williams for ‘seamless transition’ to right tackle

It’s getting a little difficult to dismiss the hype for Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Jonah Williams.

Tasked with making a position change to right tackle after offseason knee surgery, Williams got reps as a starter during Week 2 of the preseason and looked great.

That’s something Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan wants to see Williams praised for, especially after the nature of his shift after Orlando Brown Jr.’s arrival.

“He’s made a pretty seamless transition,” Callahan said, according to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com.. “Probably better than a lot of guys might have. And to his credit, I think he deserves a lot of credit for that, for his approach, for how well he’s played at training camp and in the preseason games. Very excited about where he’s at and very appreciative of how he’s handled that transition.”

As we’ve detailed a few times now, Williams panning out at right tackle as a capable starter would likely give Joe Burrow the best offensive line of his career so far.

And if that comes to fruition, onlookers have to suddenly consider the idea that 2023 won’t actually be Williams’ final season with the Bengals if both parties want to do a second contract.

An offer for Bengals fans

For the best local Cincinnati news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to Cincinnati.com.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire