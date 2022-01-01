Bengals practice squad LB swiped by Steelers before Week 17

About a week ago, the Cincinnati Bengals made a handful of roster moves in response to droves of issues at linebacker.

One of those included signing Tegray Scales to the practice squad. A local Colerain High School product, Scales had bounced around with several teams since 2018.

A week later, he’s a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steelers swiped Scales off Cincinnati’s practice squad on Saturday in response to Joe Schobert going to the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

It’s at least a timely loss for the Bengals, as starting ‘backer Logan Wilson should be a full-go against the Chiefs. Still, the unit will miss Germaine Pratt unless he can test out of COVID protocols early.

With Keandre Jones and Clay Johnston already on the active roster, the Bengals could be on the hunt for more linebacker help on the practice squad soon.

