Bengals practice squad candidates ahead of final cuts
The Cincinnati Bengals don’t just have to formulate a 53-man roster in the coming days — the team has a chance to put players on a practice squad, too.
That could mean attempting to stash high-upside prospects and even veterans they could call up on game day during the regular season on the double-digit list.
With talent surpluses at wideout, running back, tight end and along the defensive line, a few notables could pass through to the practice squad if they don’t technically make the 53-man roster — provided other teams don’t step in and grab them.
Here’s a look at players the Bengals could attempt to put on the practice squad after they make final cuts based off our final 53-man roster prediction.