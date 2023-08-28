Bengals practice squad candidates ahead of final cuts

The Cincinnati Bengals don’t just have to formulate a 53-man roster in the coming days — the team has a chance to put players on a practice squad, too.

That could mean attempting to stash high-upside prospects and even veterans they could call up on game day during the regular season on the double-digit list.

With talent surpluses at wideout, running back, tight end and along the defensive line, a few notables could pass through to the practice squad if they don’t technically make the 53-man roster — provided other teams don’t step in and grab them.

Here’s a look at players the Bengals could attempt to put on the practice squad after they make final cuts based off our final 53-man roster prediction.

QB Trevor Siemian

QB Reid Sinnett

RB Calvin Tyler Jr.

WR Shedrick Jackson

WR Trent Taylor

TE Mitchell Wilcox

OL Jaxson Kirkland

DL Domenique Davis

DL Owen Carney

LB Keandre Jones

DB Allan George

RB Trayveon Williams

WR Stanley Morgan

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire