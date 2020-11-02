Bengals potential trade targets if team wants to buy at deadline

The Cincinnati Bengals already broke their own well-established mold by trading Carlos Dunlap ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline.

That was only the second in-season trade by the Bengals since 1985. And as a dramatic re-tooling of the roster continues, it’d make sense if the front office decides to make a few more moves — especially with how cheap some of the trade compensation packages for players has been so far.

Besides trading away someone like John Ross, the Bengals could always look to add talent. Here are a few trade targets that might make sense if the Bengals want to get aggressive.