Bengals make popular theory come true in new mock draft

The Cincinnati Bengals taking Brock Bowers out of Georgia continues to be one of the most popular theorized scenarios of the upcoming 2024 NFL draft.

In fact, we just had that happen for the Bengals in a full first-round mock draft, thanks to a massive run on quarterbacks early.

But it also happens in the latest effort from NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah:

File this under fits that I selfishly want to see happen. It’s highly unlikely Bowers falls this far in Round 1, but let’s just pause and dream for a moment about seeing him joining forces with Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase.

Bowers is the best tight end in the class and would be a natural fit for a team that has relied on short-term deals with veterans at the spot over the last few years.

Perhaps more importantly, with the Bengals seemingly likely to lose Tyler Boyd this offseason, the offense needs a target like Bowers who doesn’t limit them to three-wideout sets. Bowers would be a versatile element that makes it harder for defenses to do prep work on, let alone stop.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire