Are Bengals poised for another second-half run? 'NFL GameDay Morning'

Neither were the coaching staff, as head coach Jim Harbaugh told reporters after the game that the Wolverines had "emptied the playbook" during the Wolverines' 45-23 victory over the Buckeyes on Saturday. Part of that emptying of the playbook was calling a trick play in a crucial moment. With the Wolverines driving in the fourth quarter, Kalel Mullings, a linebacker converted to running back this week, threw the ball to find a wide-open Luke Schoonmaker to extend the drive.