Bengals in playoff spot, can take AFC North lead into Week 16

The Cincinnati Bengals ground out a tough win over the Denver Broncos in Week 15 and were finally able to take advantage of the latest stumbles of the Baltimore Ravens.

As a result, the Bengals (8-6) are now temporarily atop the AFC North standings, pending the result of tonight’s Browns-Raiders game. The Bengals pulled even with the Ravens and have the head-to-head tiebreak at the moment over Baltimore with a chance at the season sweep at home Sunday.

The reason the stay could be temporary is that the Browns would take the division lead if they win tonight. The reason is head-to-head against the Bengals and Ravens. Cleveland is 2-1 against Cincinnati and Baltimore, the Bengals are 1-1 and the Ravens are 1-2.

If the Browns lose, the Bengals would enter Week 16 as the division leaders and give themselves an incredible opportunity against the Ravens.

Current AFC North Standings ahead of Browns-Raiders

Cincinnati Bengals 8-6 Baltimore Ravens 8-6 Cleveland Browns 7-6 Pittsburgh Steelers 7-6-1

Regardless of tonight’s result, the Bengals will hold a playoff position entering Week 16. They’ll hold the No. 4 seed as the AFC North leaders if the Browns lose or the No. 6 seed if the Browns lead. The Bengals also still control their own destiny in the division. If they win out, they win the division.

Something that could make Bengals fans happy: the Ravens will be looking up at the seven playoff teams with three weeks left and a schedule that includes the Bengals, Rams and Steelers.

AFC Wild Card Standings entering Browns-Raiders

5. Indianapolis Colts 8-6

6. Los Angeles Chargers 8-6

7. Buffalo Bills 8-6

8. Baltimore Ravens 8-6

9. Cleveland Browns 7-6

10. Pittsburgh Steelers 7-6-1

11. Miami Dolphins 7-7

12. Denver Broncos 7-7

13. Las Vegas Raiders 6-7

List