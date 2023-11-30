Bengals playoff outlook explained by interactable simulation

It’s no secret the Cincinnati Bengals playoff outlook is bleak right now.

But how bleak?

Over in the New York Times’ playoff simulator, the Bengals currently have just a three percent chance to make the postseason.

Interestingly, fans can click through the remaining scheduled games to see how winning would increase those chances.

For example, picking the Bengals over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13 bumps that percentage to around five percent. Picking them to beat the Indianapolis Colts in Week 14 bumps it to around 14 percent.

Picking the Bengals to win out, while obviously terribly unlikely, nets the Bengals a Wild Card spot in the simulations.

Fans don’t need a simulator to know that the Bengals have five of six games left on the schedule against AFC opponents. If they can take care of business in those while the conference beats itself up, who knows?

If nothing else, that’s why a Bengals coach wants to see the team put itself in the right position, just in case.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire