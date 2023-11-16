Bengals playoff odds at ESPN boosted by Deshaun Watson’s injury

The Cincinnati Bengals got a bit of a playoff odds boost courtesy of the Cleveland Browns before they clash with the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night.

With the news the Browns won’t have starting quarterback Deshaun Watson for the remainder of the season due to injury, per ESPN’s numbers, Cincinnai’s playoff odds jumped three percent to 39 percent.

While that doesn’t sound like much, those numbers could dramatically swing more into a favorable range for the Bengals if they beat the Ravens on Thursday. Then, they get the Steelers the week after.

When the odds moved to 39 percent, the Bengals still had four AFC North games left on the schedule, including a rematch with those same Browns.

With only one non-AFC game remaining on the schedule and the Browns suddenly without a starter at the most important position of all, the Bengals could greatly change the postseason outlook quickly.

Due to Deshaun Watson's injury, ESPN Analytics has dropped the Browns from an 80% chance to make the playoffs to 63%. In addition, these team's chances have increased: Texans go from 54% to 58%

Steelers go from 55% to 58%

Bengals go from 36% to 39% pic.twitter.com/1oVki2JhVF — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 15, 2023

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire