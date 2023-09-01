Bengals players react to Joe Burrow’s return to practice

The Cincinnati Bengals have welcomed quarterback Joe Burrow back to practice after he sat out the preseason with a calf injury he suffered at practice in late July.

Trenton Irwin has already said Burrow looked better than he expected him to coming off of not playing for a full month. Fans reacted to the news that Burrow was back as well.

Other teammates reacted to Burrow’s return in a video the Bengals’ official Twitter account posted Thursday.

“He has total control over the offense, and he’s just a calm dude,” Ja’Marr Chase said. “He just knows how to stay positive about the whole situation. He’s still coaching everyone when he’s on the side. I think that’s the biggest thing about him playing his role and being a leader.”

Ted Karras and Tee Higgins also commented on Burrow’s return, talking about the expectations for the team.

“He looks like Joe and he’s been doing a great job.” – Ted Karras Hear from the team on Joe Burrow returning to practice. Bengals Locker Room | GEICO pic.twitter.com/MI2PuhcR6O — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) August 31, 2023

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire