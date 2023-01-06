Bengals players, NFL fans are not happy about playoff seeding proposal

The Cincinnati Bengals appeared to get the short end of the stick on the NFL’s proposed solution to handling AFC playoff seeding.

Bengals players, Bengals fans and general onlookers were a little taken aback when the league announced the proposals, to say the least.

To keep it succinct, the postponed Week 17 game between the Bills and Bengals goes down as a no-contest. That makes the Bengals AFC North champions. But the league proposes that if the Bengals lose to the Ravens in Week 18 and that sets up a Bengals-Ravens rematch in the playoffs, a coin flip will determine which team hosts the playoff game.

Meaning, the Bengals get the harder schedule next year and a worse draft pick for being divisional champs, but aren’t guaranteed home-field advantage. It’s also a change of rules mid-season, which never occurs.

We’ll see if the proposal passes, but the reactions were overwhelmingly negative regarding how they impact the Bengals.

🤔So we not following the rules no more🐸☕️ pic.twitter.com/AreAM1xAsp — ⚡️Primetime!!!⚡️ (@Joe_MainMixon) January 6, 2023

If the Ravens get to flip a coin because the Bengals might have lost Monday night, the Bengals should get to flip a coin if they play Buffalo in the divisional round because they might have won Monday night. Right!?? https://t.co/B17PKedfCK — Chris Mack (@CoachChrisMack) January 6, 2023

Beat the #Ravens and you don’t have to worry about the damn coin flip. #Bengals — Austin Elmore (@autyelmore) January 6, 2023

If the Bengals have to open the playoffs on the road it’s because they went 2-4 in the division. You can’t lose to Trubisky, Brissett and Tyler F. Huntley and complain. Also this: the Bengals aren’t losing to Baltimore on Sunday. — Matt Edwards (@MattEdwards) January 6, 2023

The ENTIRE point of winning a division IS the home playoff game it confers. By doing this, there should be no argument against not granting a division winner a home playoff game vs. an opponent with a markedly better record (e.g. NFC South winner this season). https://t.co/d9Q8FPg2ZG — Andre Perrotta (@andreperrotta13) January 6, 2023

Just Keep Winning. — Cincinnati 💔 (@CincyProblems) January 6, 2023

The Bills get a neutral game. This isn’t hard to comprehend. Bengals/Bills in playoffs should be neutral. Period. Attempting to argue against that is just pure lunacy. https://t.co/ZTZ6Llk9Po — DarthNoobSaibot (@DarthNoobSaibot) January 6, 2023

The team with the biggest gripe here will be the #Bengals if the #Ravens are the 6 seed. Losing HFA to a coin toss doesn't sit right. — Charles Goldman (@goldmctNFL) January 6, 2023

Nice guys finish last I guess 🤷‍♂️ #RuleTheJungle — obscure bengals (@obscure_bengals) January 6, 2023

The fact that a Bengals/Bills playoff game is one of the scenarios that can’t be played at a neutral site is wrong. — Drew Garrison (@DrewGarrison) January 6, 2023

There were no great options, but this one is fine. I feel for the #Bengals though. This doesn't help them, at all. https://t.co/AeZ0EBNoYs — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) January 6, 2023

Bottom line, Bengals have quite a lot to play for this weekend against Baltimore. There's a chance they could be going to Baltimore in the first round if they lose on Sunday despite being AFCN champs (and, oh by the way, still taking on the harder first-place schedule in 2023). — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) January 6, 2023

Bengals have no chance at the #1 seed, will likely stay at #3 assuming BUF beats NE, but could end up playing a road playoff game if they lose to BAL in Wk 18 & lose a coin flip. So the League recognized the disadvantage to BAL in cancelling CIN-BUF, but not CIN's disadvantage??? https://t.co/URVlCCfLeU — Andre Perrotta (@andreperrotta13) January 6, 2023

Well, the #Bengals, who have been a walking, talking Michael Jordan “It became personal with me” meme this season are about to play the hell out of the disrespect card once again. pic.twitter.com/5cQUpduCQP — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) January 6, 2023

Basically, the NFL gave the Bengals and Bills a Loss for Monday Night. — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) January 6, 2023

I would hope this comes up when the owners meet tomorrow. That game should 100% be a coin flip. https://t.co/UfaUuvBZsI — Andrew Russell (@Andrew_Russell7) January 6, 2023

The benefits of a division title is a home playoff game. I can’t believe the committee proposal has an option where that doesn’t happen for the Bengals, but hey let’s look at the NFC side where an 8 win team will host. — Lindsay Patterson (@LndsPatterson) January 6, 2023

That’s okay…, we travel. 💪🏽 do what u want to screw us @NFL …. Bengal Nation coming – regardless! https://t.co/JSWSdi5RDt — Bengal Jim’s BTR (@bengaljims_BTR) January 6, 2023

#Bengals fortitude and resolve will definitely be tested these next few weeks… https://t.co/f52gJykPub — Orange&Black Insider (@BengalsOBI) January 6, 2023

7 home games

9 road games Wins the division Not guaranteed a home playoff game I’m struggling here — Santori Miles (@Cincy_Suave) January 6, 2023

Why would the venue for a possible 2 versus 3 divisional round game between Cincinnati and KC not be decided by a coin flip? — Mo Egger (@MoEgger) January 6, 2023

Bengals locked in to face the Chiefs/Bills next year with a first place schedule and they get a lower draft pick https://t.co/40KmEGhLVi — Steve Palazzolo (@PFF_Steve) January 6, 2023

What the NFL just did to Cincinnati is yet another example of why Bengals fans/players feel disrespected. They had a chance at the 1 seed, a chance at the 2 seed in a head to head. Now they are playing the Ravens and if they lose and lose the coin toss…not even a home game. — GameOn513 (@gameonjmoney) January 6, 2023

This year the #Bengals basically ended up with 7 home games, 9 road and a first place schedule. They’ve won seven in a row, will be AFCN champs and face a possible scenario having to survive a coin flip to avoid playing every playoff game away from Paycor Stadium. #FactsOnly — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) January 6, 2023

#Bengals are the only team in the NFL that can win their division and not get a single home playoff game. “Competitive balance” — Santori Miles (@Cincy_Suave) January 6, 2023

If the Bengals win the AFC championship game, Roger Goodell will flip a coin to decide whether it’s KC or Buffalo that gets to play the Super Bowl instead — Mark Chalifoux (@markchalifoux) January 6, 2023

