These Bengals players will be featured in jersey redesign reveal and in pro shop

Chris Roling
·1 min read
Monday’s reveal of the Cincinnati Bengals jersey redesign that features nine different combinations will put five players in the spotlight.

Bengals fans can probably guess the names.

According to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com, these were the names they ordered up last September: “Back in September they opted to order Burrow’s No. 9, running back Joe Mixon’s No. 28, wide receiver Tyler Boyd’s No. 83, Tee Higgins’ No. 85 and defensive end Sam Hubbard’s No. 94.”

Getting these jerseys produced is quite a bit more involved than one might think. Those are the five that will be there in the pro shop after the big reveal.

But that’s just the beginning.

Hobson also added that two more special players will have jerseys in the shop soon enough: “As last season unfolded, they ordered the No. 30 of free safety Jessie Bates III and No. 24 of Vonn Bell and plan to have them in the Pro Shop in September.”

And of course, they’re keeping an eye on the fifth pick and will look to make that happen too.

With a dramatic roster overhaul continuing into this offseason, the Bengals had to plan ahead by focusing on their core pieces and now it’s only a matter of days before the unveiling happens.

