Bengals players call out Titans for cheap shots as Week 12 game ended

Cincinnati Bengals offensive linemen Ted Karras and La’el Collins didn’t hold back when asked about the Tennessee Titans and events near the end of the team’s Week 12 win.

While the Bengals might be on to the Kansas City Chiefs, reporters still had questions regarding obvious foul play and scuffles during the victory formation of last Sunday’s win.

Those dustups led to the viral moment from Karras as he left the field (here, NSFW warning), in which he directed some explicative words at the crowd and well, city of Tennessee.

Karras says most of that came from Titans players diving at their knees during the victory formation.

“It was Jeffery Simmons,” Karras said, according to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. “That’s their right, but usually protocol (is not to do that) and we have the right to let them know how we feel about that.”

Collins had noteworthy comments when asked about it, too.

“The linemen were a little mad we got after them,” Colins said. “They were cheap shotting when we were taking a knee. We were saying. ‘Game’s over, y’all lost. Don’t take cheap shot at our guys.'”

Normally this wouldn’t get a lot of coverage, but the actions of the Titans were pretty obvious during a live viewing of the game. Those came after a Titans defender effectively ended the game after a penalty for endangering Bengals long-snapper Cal Adomitis.

With Zac Taylor 3-0 against Mike Vrabel’s Titans and Simmons effectively blanked all day in what felt like a playoff game, it’s no wonder emotions ran high. But Bengals players were asked and responded mid-week before moving on to another big matchup with yet another team that wants some revenge for last season.

