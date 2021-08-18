Bengals players say ‘beast’ Larry Ogunjobi has been giving them big problems

Larry Ogunjobi wasn’t healthy for the start of Cincinnati Bengals training camp.

But once he got on the field, he’s been impossible to miss.

The man tabbed with replacing Geno Atkins after signing as a free agent has been dominant in the trenches, consistently applying pressure and disrupting the offense.

A simple, but telling comment from tight end C.J. Uzomah says it all.

“He’s been hell on us,” Uzomah said, according to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. “I don’t know if it’s fresh legs or not. But he’s a beast, I know that.”

Ogunjobi has been open in recent weeks talking about how the Bengals using him all over the formation has him excited for the disruption he can cause. And rest assured he’s showing that on a consistent basis.

For those who might throw out the “it’s just training camp” idea and the fact he’s working against a rebuilding offensive line, that’s fair enough. But Ogunjobi’s flashes, paired with the likes of D.J. Reader and the array of edge talents who can kick inside, is a great sign the pass-rush should be much better this year.

List