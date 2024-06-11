Has a Bengals player ever graced the cover of 'Madden'? Looking at the game's history

"Madden" fans will soon find out the identity of their next cover star.

Celebrated football players have graced the cover of the NFL video game since 2000. Due to a teaser clip the franchise shared on X, some fans think Joe Burrow will be the first-ever Cincinnati Bengals player to be featured on the cover this year.

Here's what to know about past covers ahead of the "Madden 25" reveal.

When is the 'Madden 25' cover reveal?

The "Madden 25" cover will be revealed Tuesday, the company posted on X.

The Stage is Set.



Cover Reveal | 6.11.24#Madden25 pic.twitter.com/kthhXOAfaz — Madden NFL 24 (@EAMaddenNFL) June 7, 2024

'Madden' cover history over the years

Josh Allen was on the cover of "Madden 24." (Rich Barnes/Getty Images)

Has a Bengals player ever been on the cover of 'Madden'?

"Madden" has never featured a Bengals player on the cover. However, a Northern Kentucky native was the front man on the 2007 version.

This screenshot shows Joe Burrow before a simulated “Madden 24” game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Seattle Seahawks.

Running back Shaun Alexander from Florence, Kentucky, who played for the Seattle Seahawks and Washington Commanders, was pictured on the cover that year.

More: Former Boone County star Shaun Alexander inducted into Seattle Seahawks' Ring of Honor

Former Bengals wide receiver Chad Johnson was also on the cover of "NFL Street 3."

'Madden 25' release date

"Madden" hasn't officially confirmed the release date for this year yet, but the game is expected to come out Aug. 16, according to The Sporting News. Last year, the game released on Aug. 18.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: 'Madden' cover history: These are all the players who have been on it