Do Bengals play in NFL’s toughest division in 2023?

The Cincinnati Bengals have won the AFC North now two straight years and are likely favorites to win it again this upcoming season.

However, it’s going to be a tough road to do it again. Maurice Moton of Bleacher Report ranked the AFC North as the best division in football after the draft.

Here’s what Moton said about the division and the Bengals:

First and foremost, all four squads have a legitimate shot to make the playoffs. Secondly, it’s a top-heavy division with two playoff-caliber squads that can potentially reach the Super Bowl. Lastly, the AFC North clubs that missed the playoffs last year made some splashy moves that can close the gap between the contenders and pretenders. The Cincinnati Bengals should have a long-lasting Super Bowl window with 26-year-old quarterback Joe Burrow under center. He’s helped lead the team to consecutive AFC Championship Games and a Super Bowl.

As Moton said, it is possible the Browns could push for the division title, and it wouldn’t be all too surprising if the Steelers pushed themselves into the mix as well.

The Bengals have some tough games scheduled against non-division opponents, and there definitely won’t be any breaks inside the AFC North this year.

For the best local Cincinnati news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to Cincinnati.com.

More Latest News!

Bengals appear twice in list of top 10 2023 NFL season games Maybe we should have seen Bengals taking Charlie Jones and Andrei Iosivas coming Bengals UDFA Jaxson Kirkland a breakout candidate to watch

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire