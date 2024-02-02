Bengals will play Jim Harbaugh and majority of new head coaches in 2024
The coaching hiring cycle has finally settled in the NFL, painting a clearer picture about the teams the Cincinnati Bengals will play in 2024.
These are the eight coaching vacancies filled this offseason:
Chargers: Jim Harbaugh
Commanders: Dan Quinn
Falcons: Raheem Morris
Panthers: Dave Canales
Patriots: Jerod Mayo
Raiders: Antonio Pierce
Seahawks: Mike Macdonald
Titans: Brian Callahan
Of the new head coaches, the Bengals will play six on the 2024 schedule. The only ones they won’t play are the Falcons and Seahawks.
And, of course, the biggest name is former Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, who takes over in Tennessee and will look to emulate a Zac Taylor-styled return to form there.