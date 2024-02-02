Bengals will play Jim Harbaugh and majority of new head coaches in 2024

The coaching hiring cycle has finally settled in the NFL, painting a clearer picture about the teams the Cincinnati Bengals will play in 2024.

These are the eight coaching vacancies filled this offseason:

Chargers: Jim Harbaugh

Commanders: Dan Quinn

Falcons: Raheem Morris

Panthers: Dave Canales

Patriots: Jerod Mayo

Raiders: Antonio Pierce

Seahawks: Mike Macdonald

Titans: Brian Callahan

Of the new head coaches, the Bengals will play six on the 2024 schedule. The only ones they won’t play are the Falcons and Seahawks.

And, of course, the biggest name is former Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, who takes over in Tennessee and will look to emulate a Zac Taylor-styled return to form there.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire