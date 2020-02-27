Bengals planning to part ways with Cordy Glenn

Once upon a time, the Bengals traded for Cordy Glenn to be their left tackle. Then they drafted another one in the first round. Now they apparently don’t need Glenn anymore.

Geoff Hobson of the team’s official website casually mentions in an article about their offensive line that “it’s believed the Bengals are going to move on” from Glenn.

There’s no real elaboration, but it’s also no real surprise.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

They were moving the 30-year-old inside to left guard last year after picking Alabama tackle Jonah Williams in the first round. But when Williams suffered an offseason shoulder injury and needed surgery, they’d have gone back to Glenn.

But a preseason concussion and some disagreements with the coaching staff (which led to a one-game suspension) kept him off the field until the final six games of the year.

The Bengals can clear $9.5 million in cap space by cutting him (without carrying dead money), since he’s in the final year of the big deal he signed with the Bills in 2016.