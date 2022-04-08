Last week, Bengals executive vice president Katie Blackburn told reporters at the annual league meeting that the franchise was “looking actively” at adding an indoor practice facility.

Now the organization’s plans have emerged.

Per Mark Wert of the Cincinnati Enquirer, the Bengals intend to build an interim indoor training facility and will go before Cincinnati city planning officials next week for their approval.

The temporary facility would be a practice bubble adjacent to its current training site — a removable and inflated 75-foot high air dome that attaches to a concrete footer. It would house a regulation-size interior turf practice field.

The Bengals would pay for the temporary facility and intend to have it ready for the 2022 season. The club is also looking for a more permanent solution for an indoor field.

Cincinnati is one of a few NFL teams without an indoor practice facility. It was especially an issue late in the season as the Bengals advanced to Super Bowl LVI. When there’s inclement weather, the Bengals usually bus to the University of Cincinnati’s campus to practice indoors. The team did that in the week before traveling to L.A. for the Super Bowl.

Blackburn said last week the team plans on needing an indoor practice facility “all the way to February.”

Bengals planning to add indoor practice bubble originally appeared on Pro Football Talk