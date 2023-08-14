Bengals plan to start Trevor Siemian against Falcons

The Bengals started Jake Browning at quarterback in their first preseason game, but they'll be changing their approach for this week's matchup with the Falcons.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said at his Monday press conference that the plan is for Trevor Siemian to get the start this time around. Siemian replaced Browning against the Packers and Browning will be the second quarterback into the game this time.

Joe Burrow remains out of practice with a calf injury. Siemian and Browning are competing to back him up. Reid Sinnett is also on the roster, but he did not play against Green Bay.

Siemian joined the Bengals as a free agent this offseason. He was 15-of-28 for 121 yards and an interception last Friday while Browning was 10-of-17 for 95 yards and an interception.