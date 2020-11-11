The Bengals have their defensive backs out of the team facility after a practice squad player tested positive for COVID-19. The team’s roster move has provided more information.

The Bengals announced they placed practice squad cornerback Winston Rose on the COVID-19 reserve list Wednesday. Contact tracing is under way to determine who had close contact with Rose.

The Bengals removed linebacker Jordan Evans and cornerback Mackensie Alexander off the COVID-19 list.

That leaves the Bengals with Rose, defensive tackle Margus Hunt, offensive tackle Fred Johnson and cornerback Trae Waynes on the COVID-19 list.

The Bengals also announced they designated offensive guard Xavier Su’a-Filo to return to practice. That opens a 21-day window for him to return to the active roster from the injured reserve list.

Su’a-Filo went on injured reserve Sept. 15 with left ankle injury. He was injured in the season opener.

The Bengals also signed offensive lineman O’Shea Dugas to the practice squad.

Bengals place Winston Rose on COVID list, remove Jordan Evans, Mackensie Alexander originally appeared on Pro Football Talk