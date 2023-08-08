Bengals place UDFA Devonnsha Maxwell on IR

The Cincinnati Bengals have placed defensive tackle Devonnsha Maxwell on the Reserve/Injured List with a right knee injury as of Monday.

Maxwell was injured in practice last week during offensive line versus defensive line work before leaving the field.

This comes after Maxwell was signed by the Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Tennessee Chattanooga in May.

This is a tough break for an undrafted free agent trying to make his way in the NFL, but he likely won’t get the chance to play for the Bengals this season now.

Maxwell accrued 28 sacks in his time at Chattanooga, along with 163 total tackles and four forced fumbles.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire