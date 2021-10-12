Bengals place Trae Waynes on injured reserve

The Bengals placed cornerback Trae Waynes on injured reserve Tuesday, the team announced. Waynes injured his right hamstring in Sunday’s loss to the Packers.

Waynes now will miss at least three games before returning.

He played two games this season and made five tackles.

The Bengals also made some practice squad moves.

They released punter Drue Chrisman. A rookie out of Ohio State, Chrisman was a college free agent signee of the Bengals in May.

The Bengals signed cornerback Holton Hill and halfback Elijah Holyfield to the practice squad.

Hill, a fourth-year player, originally signed with the Vikings as a college free agent in 2018. He spent his first three seasons with Minnesota. Hill has had brief stops in Indianapolis and Dallas this season.

He has appeared in 28 career games and has 69 tackles, a sack, and= interception, 11 pass breakups and a fumble recovery.

Holyfield, a first-year player out of Georgia, originally signed with the Panthers as a college free agent in 2019. He has spent time with both Carolina and Philadelphia and played in one game with the Eagles with no statistics.

