The Bengals returned offensive lineman Fred Johnson and defensive lineman Margus Hunt to the active roster from the COVID-19 reserve list earlier Friday. That left them with three players on reserve/COVID-19.

They since have added another.

The team announced it has placed practice squad receiver Stanley Morgan on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday afternoon. He joins defensive end Freedom Akinmoladun, safety Trayvon Henderson and cornerback Winston Rose on the list.

Morgan was one of the Bengals’ four protected practice squad players for this weekend’s game against Washington.

Morgan has spent time on the practice squad and active roster since the Bengals signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska in 2019. He has three receptions for 18 yards in 12 career games while playing primarily on special teams.

He has played 143 snaps on offense and 197 on special teams in his two seasons in the NFL.

Bengals place Stanley Morgan on COVID-19 reserve list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk