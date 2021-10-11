Bengals place Samaje Perine, Jackson Carman on COVID-19 list

The Bengals could be without two of their key offensive contributors for their Week Six matchup with the Lions.

Cincinnati placed offensive guard Jackson Carman and running back Samaje Perine on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday. It’s not immediately clear if the players tested positive or are close contacts of someone who has.

A second-round pick this year, Carmen has started the last three games for the Bengals at right guard with Xavier Su'a-Filo on injured reserve.

With Joe Mixon dealing with an ankle injury, Perine played the majority of Cincinnati’s offensive snaps in Sunday’s loss to Green Bay. He rushed for 59 yards and made four catches for 24 yards with a touchdown. He’s also a heavy contributor to the Bengals’ special teams unit.

Additionally, Cincinnati placed linebacker Jordan Evans on injured reserve. He reportedly tore his ACL during the second quarter on Sunday.

