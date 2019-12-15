Bengals place Renell Wren on IR, promote Freedom Akinmoladun

The Bengals announced they promoted defensive end Freedom Akinmoladun from the practice squad Saturday.

They placed defensive tackle Renell Wren on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Akinmoladun is a rookie out of Nebraska who originally signed with the Giants as a college free agent in May.

He spent time on the Giants’ practice squad earlier this season. The team waived him Nov. 12, and he signed to the Bengals’ practice squad Nov. 19.

Wren, a fourth-round pick of the Bengals this spring, injured his hip in practice Dec. 11. He played 11 games this season, with two starts, and had eight tackles.