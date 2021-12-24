The Bengals placed receiver Mike Thomas on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Friday.

He joins cornerback Chidobe Awuzie on the team’s COVID-19 reserve list. Awuzie went on the list Dec. 16.

Thomas’ placement on the list leaves the Bengals with five receivers on their active roster, with Trenton Irwin now likely seeing Thomas’ special teams snaps.

Thomas has played 97 offensive snaps and 105 on special teams in 10 games this season. He has five receptions for 52 yards.

Bengals place receiver Mike Thomas on COVID-19 reserve list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk