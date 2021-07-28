Bengals place Larry Ogunjobi on PUP list

There’s one more player unavailable for Cincinnati as training camp begins.

The Bengals announced Wednesday morning that they’ve placed defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi on the physically unable to perform list.

Ogunjobi signed with Cincinnati as a free agent this offseason after spending the first four years of his career with Cleveland. He started 15 games in 2020, recording 2.5 sacks, five tackles for loss, and six quarterback hits. He has 14.5 career sacks.

Cincinnati receiver Riley Lees and defensive tackle Renell Wren were previously on the PUP list, but were cleared to practice on Tuesday.

