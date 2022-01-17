Bengals place Larry Ogunjobi on IR, activate Xavier Su’a-Filo

On Sunday, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said the club was still evaluating defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi, who was carted off the field with a foot injury during the win over the Raiders.

Apparently, that foot ailment is bad enough to keep him out for the rest of the postseason.

Cincinnati put Ogunjobi on injured reserve on Monday, ending his season. The defensive tackle started 16 games for Cincinnati in 2021, recording 49 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 7.0 sacks, and 16 quarterback hits during the regular season.

Ogunjobi’s loss is significant, especially given the Titans’ running attack — presumably led by a fresh Derrick Henry — that the Bengals will face in the Divisional round.

The Bengals also announced they’ve activated guard Xavier Su’a-Filo off injured reserve to the 53-man roster. He was designated to return on Dec. 29 after he was placed on IR with a knee injury back on Oct. 9. Su’a-Filo started Cincinnati’s first two games at right guard.

