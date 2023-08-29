Bengals place La'el Collins on reserve/PUP, make other moves to reach 53

The Bengals have their initial roster to 53 players.

The moves included placing offensive tackle La'el Collins on the reserve/physically unable to perform list. Collins missed all of training camp on the active/PUP list while rehabbing from a torn anterior cruciate ligament and medial collateral ligament. He will miss a minimum of four games.

Collins likely misses more time than that considering his injury happened Dec. 24.

The Bengals also announced they placed defensive tackle Tautala Pesefea Jr. (elbow) and cornerback Marvell Tell III (concussion) on season-ending injured reserve.

They released tight end Tanner Hudson, cornerback Sidney Jones IV, wide receiver Stanley Morgan, quarterback Trevor Siemian, wide receiver Trent Taylor and safety Michael J. Thomas. None are subject to waivers.

The Bengals waived offensive tackle Hakeem Adeniji, tight end Devin Asiasi, tight end Nick Bowers, safety Larry Brooks, offensive guard Ben Brown, defensive end Owen Carney, wide receiver Malachi Carter, punter Drue Chrisman, safety Yusuf Corker, defensive tackle Domenique Davis, cornerback Allan George, center Nate Gilliam, defensive end Jeff Gunter, linebacker Shaka Heyward, wide receiver Mac Hippenhammer, wide receiver Shedrick Jackson, defensive end Raymond Johnson III, linebacker Keandre Jones, offensive guard Jaxson Kirkland, wide receiver Kwamie Lassiter II, linebacker Jaylen Moody, linebacker Tyler Murray, halfback Jacob Saylors, quarterback Reid Sinnett, tight end Christian Trahan and halfback Calvin Tyler Jr.