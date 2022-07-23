Bengals place La’el Collins on NFI list, Alex Cappa on PUP

Two key members of the Bengals’ new-look offensive line will start training camp not practicing with the team.

The Bengals have placed five players on the Physically Unable to Perform list: linebacker Joe Bachie, guard Alex Cappa, defensive end Khalid Kareem, running back Samaje Perine, and safety Brandon Wilson.

Also, tackle La’el Collin also has been placed on the Non-Football Injury List.

Each can emerge from these lists at any time. They continue to count toward the 90-man roster.

Cappa and Collins were signed earlier this year after the offensive line became a glaring weakness in the postseason, most notably in a narrow win over the Titans and a narrow loss to the Rams in the Super Bowl. If quarterback Joe Burrow had had just another second or two on the final fourth-down play of the game, he would have seen receiver Ja'Marr Chase running wide open for a game-winning touchdown, after Rams defensive back Jalen Ramsey tripped and fell.

Then again, it’s not as if many available free agents could have slowed down Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald on that play.

