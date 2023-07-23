Bengals place La’el Collins, Chidobe Awuzie on PUP to start training camp
The Cincinnati Bengals made a trio of housekeeping moves before training camp starts next week.
Sunday, the Bengals sent the following players to the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list:
OT Devin Cochran
OT La’el Collins
The moves file as expected for the Bengals. Awuzie, the team’s No. 1 cornerback, continues to plot a Week 1 return after a season-ending knee injury last October.
Collins suffered a season-ending knee injury last December but has looked better than anticipated, as he also says Week 1 is the goal.
Both players weren’t expected to be ready for the start of camp to go full-go, hence the shift to the PUP as things get rolling in Cincinnati.
