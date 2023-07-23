Bengals place La’el Collins, Chidobe Awuzie on PUP to start training camp

The Cincinnati Bengals made a trio of housekeeping moves before training camp starts next week.

Sunday, the Bengals sent the following players to the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list:

CB Chidobe Awuzie

OT Devin Cochran

OT La’el Collins

The moves file as expected for the Bengals. Awuzie, the team’s No. 1 cornerback, continues to plot a Week 1 return after a season-ending knee injury last October.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Collins suffered a season-ending knee injury last December but has looked better than anticipated, as he also says Week 1 is the goal.

Both players weren’t expected to be ready for the start of camp to go full-go, hence the shift to the PUP as things get rolling in Cincinnati.

An offer for Bengals fans

For the best local Cincinnati news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to Cincinnati.com.

More Latest News!

A Joe Burrow extension could lead to other Bengals getting one quickly

See it: Joe Burrow reports to Bengals training camp amid contract speculation

Bengals' 90-man roster by jersey number ahead of training camp

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire