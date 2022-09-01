The Bengals have made a few roster moves that will allow a pair of players to return to the active roster later this season.

Cincinnati announced the team has placed defensive end Khalid Kareem and rookie cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt on injured reserve.

Kareem is dealing with a hamstring injury and Taylor-Britt — a second-round pick — underwent core muscle surgery. Both players will be out for at least the first four weeks before they are eligible to return to the 53-man roster.

This year, teams are able to bring back eight players from IR.

The Bengals also announced they’ve re-signed receiver Mike D. Thomas, who was released earlier this week. He’s been with the club since 2020, recording 18 catches for 184 yards with a touchdown over the last two seasons.

And Cincinnati has signed tight end Nick Bowers, safety Yusuf Corker, and cornerback Marvell Tell to its practice squad.

Bengals place Khalid Kareem, Cam Taylor-Britt on IR originally appeared on Pro Football Talk