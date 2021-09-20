Bengals place Keaton Sutherland on COVID-19 list

The Bengals have not had a COVID-19 issue through the early part of the season, but that has changed.

Cincinnati announced that the team has placed offensive lineman Keaton Sutherland on its COVID-19 list.

Sutherland is currently on the Bengals’ practice squad. He is in his second stint with the team after starting his career with Cincinnati as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He’s also spent time with the Dolphins.

Sutherland has appeared in five career games with a pair of starts. He was last active for one game for Cincinnati in 2020.

