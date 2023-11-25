Bengals place Joe Burrow on IR, elevate AJ McCarron for Sunday

The Bengals have made their move to formally end Joe Burrow's 2023 season.

Burrow has been placed on injured reserve after suffering a season-ending wrist injury in the team's 34-20 loss to Baltimore in Week 11.

In 10 games this season, Burrow completed 66.8 percent of his passes for 2,309 yards with 15 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Burrow is expected to make a full recovery for the 2024 season.

Jake Browning is expected to start at quarterback the rest of the way for Cincinnati. The club elevated AJ McCarron from the practice squad to be the team’s backup against the Steelers on Sunday.

The Bengals have also activated running back Chase Brown off of injured reserve to take Burrow’s place on the 53-man roster. He has been out since suffering a hamstring injury in October. A fifth-round rookie, Brown has mostly played special teams this season. He has three catches for 7 yards and two carries for 6 yards.