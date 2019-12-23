Bengals will place A.J. Green on injured reserve

It’s been clear for some time that Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green would not be playing football this season, but the team kept him on the active roster for the first 16 weeks of the season.

Now that there’s just one game left, they’ll make a move to open up that roster spot. Head coach Zac Taylor said in a Monday press conference that Green will be placed on injured reserve. He injured his ankle during the team’s first practice of training camp and practiced a handful of times without ever providing much hope he’d be back this year.

Green is set to become a free agent after the end of the regular season. He said last week that he would have “no problem” with a franchise tag, but would prefer a longer commitment from the team if he is going to stay in Cincinnati.

Green also called it “exciting” that the team was in position to add an impactful player at the top of the draft. The Bengals clinched the first overall pick by losing to the Dolphins on Sunday.